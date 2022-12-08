Creative Resources will hold performances this weekend of Black Nativity, by Langston Hughes, directed by Joseph Obleton. The show will run Dec. 9-11 at the Playcrafters Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Ave., Moline.

Creative Resources is producing the Langston Hughes musical for the third year in a row. The show retells the classic Nativity story with a mainly Black cast. Traditional Christmas carols are sung in gospel style, with a few songs created specifically for the show. It was one of the first plays written by an African-American and performed Off-Broadway in 1961. The show has successfully toured in Europe and is performed in numerous cities throughout the United States annually. The musical includes scenes of reverence, joy, and jubilation.

The cast features Sherwin Robinson Sr., Barbara Robinson-Lagarde, Sharon Cumberbatch, Rossetta Hickman, Yvonne Miller, Marcus King Jr., Austin Peckenschnieder, Cornelius Miller, Dante Turner, Joseph Obleton, Shawn Bolton, Becky Mikell, Pam Woods, Sharita Couch, Tracy Harrelson, Tracy Bates, and David Cumberbatch.

Performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and a 3 p.m. matinee on Sunday. Doors open one hour prior to the show. Tickets are $20, available on the Playcrafters website or by calling 309-762-0330 to make a reservation; tickets will also be for sale at the door (while available).

