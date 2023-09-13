There are two major music festivals happening in Davenport this weekend, one old and big and the other new and smaller.

Mississippi Valley Blues Fest

For the past 35-plus years, the Mississippi Valley Blues Society has continued to bring both national and regional blues legends and rising stars to the Blues Fest at LeClaire Park. This year’s event is Friday night and Saturday, featuring over 10 food and merchandise vendors.

Ana Popovic will be the Blues Fest headliner Friday, Sept. 15, starting at 10:15 p.m. in LeClaire Park.

The schedule is:

Main Stage Friday

Rick Berthod: 5 p.m.-6:15 p.m.

Jose Ramirez: 6:45 p.m.-8 p.m.

Mr. Sipp: 8:30 p.m.-9:45 p.m.

Ana Popovic: 10:15-11:45 p.m.

Main Stage Saturday

Chickenbone Slim: 2 p.m.-3 p.m.

Kat Riggins: 3:30 p.m.-4:45 p.m.

John Nemeth: 5:15 p.m.-6:45 p.m.

Sugaray Rayford: 7:15 p.m.-8:45 p.m.

Blood Brothers: 9:15-10:45 p.m.

Blood Brothers will perform Saturday night at 9:15 p.m.

Tent Stage Friday

Joe & Vicki Price: 4 p.m.-5 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.-6:45 p.m.

Matt Woods Band: 8 p.m.-8:30 p.m. and 9:45-10:15 p.m.

Tent Stage Saturday

JP & The Blues Machine: 1 p.m.-2 p.m.

Tanya English Band: 3-3:30 p.m. and 4:45-5:15 p.m.

QC All Stars: 6:45-7:15 p.m. and 8:45-9:15 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at MVBS.org or at the gate on Sept. 15th and 16th. Attendees 16 and younger get in FREE with an adult.

Advance ticket prices are $27 Friday, $37 Saturday, or $57 both days. Day Of prices are $35 Friday, $45 Saturday, or $70 both days. For tickets or more information, click HERE.

Coffee House to host free fest

The Coffee House at 1315 Jersey Ridge Rd., Village of East Davenport, has been a supporter of live local Quad Cities music since its creation. So it decided to host a free mini-weekend festival all day Friday and Saturday out on its patio.

Coffee House will be serving their signature drinkables, both adult & kid friendly. T Daddy’s BBQ will be on-site with the sauce and a delicious BBQ menu; Yayas Exotic Jolof will be serving up their authentic Senegalese food, and patrons can explore and shop with vendors, including live-printed T-shirts from Gnar City.

You can get your fall pumpkin fix at the Coffee House in Village of East Davenport.

The festival’s music lineup will be:

Friday, Sept. 15th

Lojo Russo: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Flabbergastor: 2 p.m.-5 p.m.

Angela Meyer: 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16th

Wolfskill (Coffee set): 10 a.m.-11 a.m.

Soultru: 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Nicole Dean: 12 noon-2 p.m.

Slow Rollin’ Duo: 2 p.m.-5 p.m.

Wolfskill & The Wild (Band set): 5 p.m.-6 p.m.

The Textures: 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

For more information on the Coffee House, visit its website HERE.