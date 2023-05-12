Davenport’s LeClaire Park may be underwater now, but the Mississippi Valley Blues Society is standing firm to hold the 2023 Mississippi Valley Blues Fest there Sept. 15 and 16.

Following a successful 2022 Blues Fest, “We’re staying put in LeClaire Park,” MVBS president Kim Whitaker said in a release. “This is our home port, and people love the experience of blues artists performing here, as do the artists.”

According to MVBS festival production chair, John Resch: “It’s controlled chaos” in staging this event with an all-volunteer organization, which is why volunteers are always needed and much appreciated.

Ana Popovic will be the headliner for Blues Fest Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

The two-day event showcases award-winning, national contemporary blues artists to entertain and educate, which includes the annual BluesSkool event on Saturday. The Blues Fest typically draws an audience of over 2,500 fans from across the U.S. and the Midwest and is a major fundraiser for MVBS.

This year’s lineup will be:

Main Stage Friday Lineup

Rick Berthod (5 p.m. – 6:15 p.m.)

Jose Ramirez (6:45-8 p.m.)

Mr. Sipp (8:30-9:45 p.m.)

Ana Popovic (10:15-11:45 p.m.)

Main Stage Saturday Lineup

Chickenbone Slim and The Biscuits featuring Laura Chavez (2 p.m.-3 p.m.)

Kat Riggins (3:30-4:45 p.m.)

John Nemeth and The Blue Dreamers (5:15-6:45 p.m.)

Sugaray Rayford (7:15-8:45 p.m.)

The Blood Brothers featuring Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia (9:15-10:45 p.m.)

The Blood Brothers will headline on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

MVBS is one of the longest established non-profit, all-volunteer blues organizations in the U.S., which was founded in 1984 in Davenport. The mission of the Mississippi Valley Blues Society is to ensure the future of a uniquely American art form by fostering greater public appreciation through performance, education, and preservation of blues heritage.

Advance tickets are $25 for a Friday pass, $35 for Saturday, and $55 for a two-day pass. Prices at the gate are $35 for Friday, $45 Saturday, and $70 for two-day. A $2 per ticket fee will be added to each purchase. Advance ticket sales will end August 31st.

For more information, visit the MVBS website HERE.