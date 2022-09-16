The Mississippi Valley Blues Festival kicks off today at 3:30 p.m. in Davenport’s LeClaire Park.

For the past 35-plus years, the Mississippi Valley Blues Society has continued to bring both national and regional blues legends and rising stars to the Blues Fest. The event also features over 10 food and merch vendors. The fest runs to 11:30 p.m. Friday night, and Saturday from noon to 11:30 p.m.

Bernard Allison will be the Blues Fest headliner Saturday, starting at 9:15 p.m.

The lineup of performers includes:

Main Stage Friday

Kevin Burt and Big Medicine — 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Billy Branch and Sons of the Blues — 6:45 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Joe Louis Walker — 8:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Sue Foley — 10:15 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Main Stage Saturday

Ivan Singh — 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Altered 5 Blues Band — 3:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Rick Estrin and the Nightcats — 5:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Vanessa Collier — 7:15 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

Bernard Allison — 9:15 p.m. to 10:45 p.m.

Tent Stage Friday

Avey Grouws Band — 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Avey Grouws Band — 6:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Molly Nova & the Hawk — 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Molly Nova & the Hawk 9:45 p.m. to 10:15 p.m.

Tent Stage Saturday

Kent Burnside — 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The Soul Searchers — 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Soul Searchers — 4:45 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

The Matt Woods Band — 6:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

The Matt Woods Band — 8:45 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

Listen and learn at Blueskool

Since 1990, the Mississippi Valley Blues Society also has presented Blueskool, an interactive and informal educational workshop geared towards people of all ages to learn the history of blues music, listen to the Blues, and learn to play the blues.

Kevin Burt (who will do a Blueskool session Saturday at 3 p.m.) is recognized as one of the Midwest’s top blues heritage educators.

Blueskool is held during the annual MVBS Blues Fest at LeClaire Park in Davenport, on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 3-6 p.m. This year’s Blueskool educators include:

3-3:45: Kevin Burt, an award-winning national touring Blues artist and educator, who will also be performing at the 2022 Blues Fest. Kevin has been a long time Blues in the Schools artist in residence, and is a passionate and engaging Blues artist and educator.



4-4:45: Tanya English has been leading her own band for over ten years and launched her Healing with the Blues website two and half years ago with help from her husband and bassist, Ed.

5-5:45: Award-winning national touring blues artist and educator Billy Branch has presented at blues education workshops across the U.S. including Blues in the Schools, and will focus on teaching harmonica during this session. Thanks to the generosity of long-time Blueskool and MVBS supporter, David Berntson, harmonicas will be given to all children participating in Blueskool.

“The annual MVBS BluesSkool is a very important part of our community education mission,” said Paul Magnuson, chair of the MVBS Education Committee. “To see the spark of interest in a young person’s eyes when they first pick up an instrument is very gratifying.”

Tickets to the Blues Fest are $30 for today, $40 for Saturday, or $60 for both days. For tickets, artist bios and more information, visit the MVBS website.