Three-time Grammy nominee and blues rock star Joe Bonamassa will bring his fall 2022 tour to Davenport’s Adler Theatre on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Tickets ($42 to $202) will go on sale Friday, May 13 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and in person at the Adler Theatre Box Office (136 E. 3rd St.). Tickets to Bonamassa’s 2022 Fall tour and his current summer dates are available at https://joeb.me/jbtourdates.

Hailed internationally as one of the greatest guitar players of his generation and cited by Guitar World Magazine as “the world’s biggest blues guitarist,” Bonamassa has almost single-handedly redefined the blues-rock genre and brought it into the mainstream, according to a tour release. The new tour also will be in Chicago Nov. 4-5 and Des Moines on Nov. 13.

Blues rock virtuoso Joe Bonamassa has had 25 chart-topping albums.

Now, with even bolder energy than ever before, Bonamassa holds the power of controlling both his artistry and his business in both hands. With 25 No. 1 albums, yearly sold-out tours worldwide and custom annual cruises, he’s a hard act to beat. Joe knows his worth, and albeit humble, he plans to continue to beat the odds and exceed the expectations of naysayers, the release says.

His most recent album is a testament to his credentials and a toast to his longtime fans. It’s Joe Bonamassa at his finest, ready to rock. Bonamassa, a virtuoso on guitar, is backed by a stellar band of some of the top musicians around and is ready to bring live music back to his fans.

His most recent release Time Clocks is a testament to his credentials and a toast to his longtime fans. His new sound has a raw and vital flavor, combined with a resolute skill that can only be gained through years of perseverance and unyielding dedication.

“What started out with the intentions of being a trio record turned into probably my most adventurous and involved record to date,” Bonamassa said in the release.

His longtime producer Kevin Shirley adds, “I think Joe Bonamassa has made an album that is truly transitional. From a blues musician to a superstar artist, [and] I’m so thrilled to be along for the ride.” Joe and Kevin brought on the legendary Bob Clearmountain to mix the epic tracks, and Bob declares that “This is one of the best albums I’ve mixed in years. Joe is not only one of the finest blues & rock guitarists of our time, he’s also a brilliant songwriter, [which is] impressively apparent on this record.”

Watch Bonamassa’s official music video for “Mind’s Eye” HERE, and for more information, visit his website.