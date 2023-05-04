Country star Brett Young will perform in the Rhythm City Casino Event Center on Friday, June 30 at 8 p.m.

Tickets ($55 to $100) will be available online HERE or at The Market at Rhythm City, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. A presale will occur on Tuesday, May 9 at 10 a.m., after which tickets will be available for purchase on Wednesday, May 10 at 10 a.m.

Young has been described as a “West Coast-meets-Southern sound,” aptly dubbed “Caliville” style (combining California and Nashville). With a string of seven No. 1s – “In Case You Didn’t Know,” “Mercy,” “Sleep Without You,” “Like I Loved You,” “Here Tonight,” “Catch,” and “Lady” — and two albums defined by a transcendent romantic spark, he has cemented his status as country music’s “master over matters of the heart,” according to a concert release.

Brett Young in concert.

The single “Lady” inspired Young’s debut children’s book “Love You, Little Lady,” published by Tommy Nelson (an imprint of HarperCollins).

Young previously debuted atop the Billboard Country Albums chart with his gold-certified Ticket To LA. while his platinum self-titled debut dominated the Top 20 on the Country Albums chart for 37 weeks, all contributing to over 5.5 billion global streams, the tour release said.

Young was named ASCAP’s 2018 Country Songwriter-Artist of the Year for his “melodic craftsmanship” (Billboard) and has also garnered nominations from ACM, Billboard, Teen Choice, CMT and CMA Awards as he continues to rack up nonstop hits as “one of Country’s most consistent radio stars” (Rolling Stone).

Alongside Shay Mooney and Bear Rinehart, Young also penned “Long Way Home” from the movie “Father Stu,” which stars Academy Award nominee Mark Wahlberg. He is currently out on the road for his headlining “5, TOUR, 3, 2, 1” tour.

For more information, visit Young’s website HERE.