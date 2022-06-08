Pack up your lawn chairs or blankets and some snacks and bring the entire family to Prospect Park, near the playground, for “Coco” on Friday, June 10.

The movie will start at dusk, approximately 8:45 p.m. and is 1 hour, 45 minutes long. Start time is subject to change, a news release says.

Rain or windy conditions may cause cancellation. Notice will be posted on the city Facebook page in the event of a cancellation.

For more information about Moline Parks and Recreation visit the website www.molineparks.com or Facebook.