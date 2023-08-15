The longtime Bucktown Revue has rebranded itself the Bucktown Americana Music Show, and has a special pre-season concert scheduled this Friday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m.

The house band of the Bucktown Americana Music Show, featuring husband-and-wife performers Mike and Korah Winn Romkey (center).

At its traditional home at Davenport Junior Theatre (2822 Eastern Ave.), the monthly show (which is typically the third Friday from September to May) will feature an enchanting folk/Americana trio, The Wildwoods, from Lincoln, Neb.

The Wildwoods’ delicate melodies and descriptive lyrics come from nature, love, experiences from the road, and growing up in Nebraska, according to a band press release.

The threesome released their debut album, “Sweet Nostalgia,” followed by a duo EP, “Birdie & Goose,” in 2017, and quickly established themselves as a creative, harmonious, and instrumental force in their local music scene.

The Wildwoods consists of the married couple Chloe and Noah Gose (right), with Andrew Vaggalis on upright bass.

The Wildwoods is comprised of husband-and-wife team Noah (guitar) and Chloe Gose (violin), as well as Andrew Vaggalis (bass), The band daws inspiration from a wide range of influences including the styles of Watchhouse, The Decemberists, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Peter, Paul, & Mary, Nickel Creek, Joni Mitchell, and Gregory Alan Isakov, the group release says.

Since 2017, The Wildwoods have released two full-length records, “Across A Midwest Sky” (2019) and “Foxfield Saint John” (2023), as well as singles, “Little Home” (2020) and “Like My Old Man” (2021), and have supported touring acts such as Elephant Revival, Arts Fishing Club, The Accidentals, The Way Down Wanderers, and Jamie Wyatt.

The Wildwoods in concert.

Along with performing several Sofar concerts in cities such as London, Brooklyn, and St. Louis, as well as a European tour in 2019, the group has performed at several festivals including Summerfest, The Nebraska Folk and Roots Festival, Wakarusa, and the Flatwater Music Festival.

In 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021 and 2022, The Wildwoods were nominated by the Omaha Arts and Entertainment Awards as a top Americana/Folk artist in Nebraska, and in 2022 they were named “Best Band” by the Lincoln Journal Star’s “Lincoln’s Choice Awards.”

The group’s musical momentum continued into 2023 by placing as a top 3 finalist, with more than 1,000 submissions from around the world, in the “Gems in The Rough” contest, hosted by popular YouTube channel GemsOnVHS.

The Wildwoods work to harmoniously and delicately blend their voices “to create a sound so nostalgic that you may find yourself dreaming and longing for those sweet memories from your former days,” their bio says.

“The young songwriting tandem of Chloe and Noah Gose harmonize like something out of the Depression Era, fitted with a certain weight yet warmly and triumphantly capable of lifting hearts regardless,” says Andrew Stellman of Hear Nebraska.

“The Wildwoods know exactly what kind of music they want to make. It’s not often we hear a sound this focused,” wrote Landon Kuhlmann of Paste Magazine & Daytrotter. “Their singular brand of folk-pop riles up images of young love, innocence, unbridled joy, and the occasional heartbreak.”

“Take your car out to the longest, loneliest country road you can find and put this band on,” the review said. “Bring a friend or go alone; either way, you’ll find yourself reminiscing on the good times and finding peace with the bad ones.”

For more information, visit the band website HERE. Tickets for Friday’s show are $15, available on the Bucktown website HERE.