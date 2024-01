The Bucktown Americana Music Show returns for a special Midwinter Night’s Dream program at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, at Davenport Junior Theater, 2822 Eastern Ave., Davenport.

Bucktown Revue (contributed photo)

“Forget those winter blues and immerse yourself in the warm sunny music of folk duet John Heasly and Jerry Schroeder, and gifted singer-songwriter Lojo Russo,” a news release says.

Tickets, at $15, are available here.