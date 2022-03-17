With its traditional focus on Celtic, folk and bluegrass music, the Bucktown Revue’s St. Patrick’s Day show is always special.

The Friday (March 18) revue, starting at 7 p.m. at Davenport Junior Theatre (2822 Eastern Ave.) features a couple of dynamite Iowa musicians who specialize in Irish music, Keith Reins of Iowa City and Dan Vaughn of Coralville.

Guitarist Keith Reins will play at Friday night’s Bucktown Revue at the Nighswander Theater, 2822 Eastern Ave., Davenport.

Bucktown will feature a couple of other great ambassadors of American folk music. Preston Estes, a singer/guitarist from the Sterling area, will make his first appearance at Bucktown. And one of the group’s favorite bluegrass bands, Fishermen’s Holler, is back.

In a recent online meditation on Irish music, Bucktown founder and producer Mike Romkey wrote that when he was a freshman at the University of Iowa back in the day, he recalled a friend had albums by Fairport Convention — British folk music, with fiddles and mandolins — and the Flying Burrito Brothers — a Southern Californian blend of bluegrass and country-rock.

“Those three traditions — Irish (and Scottish), Bluegrass and Old Time — are close cousins, fiddle music being the common river flowing through the musical map,” he wrote.

“When you say ‘violin,’ some people think of orchestras and classical music. But fiddles — just another name for violin — was one of the primary instruments in folk music going way back. If you went to a dance in the 1850s in Derry or Davenport, a fiddle probably provided the music.

“Fiddle music was dance music. You didn’t go to the symphony once a month to hear fiddling. You went to the tavern, or your neighbor’s kitchen, or a barn dance at the farm up the road,” Romkey said.

“A lot of the Irish who came to America ended up in an Appalachia. They brought their music with them. Over time, common Irish fiddle tunes transmogrified into Old Time tunes, which have a lot in common with Irish music, but aren’t played with as many ornaments. And it is also closely related to Bluegrass, which draws from a lot of the same tunes, but with souped-up tempo and with a bluesy feel.

“I just love fiddle tunes! I don’t know why, but I do,” he wrote. “They’re mostly played fast, they’re fun and lively, they get my toe tapping, and they just sound cool to me.”

Romkey will lead the regular Bucktown gang on Friday night, which includes “another gripping episode of our completely factual historical docudrama ‘Bix Beiderbecke: VAMPIRE!'”

For Friday’s show, doors open at 6 p.m.; show is at 7. Tickets cost $15, available HERE.