From orchestral work to bagpipes, the Burlington Civic Music Association‘s 94th season promises something for every listener!

Civic Music’s 2023-2024 season is bringing musical diversity in a big way with six performances for its artistry on the river. According to a release, here are the scheduled performances:

Dallas String Quartet – Wednesday, September 20

Dallas String Quartet (Burlington Civic Music Association)

Immerse yourself in the elaborate world of “Bridgerton” with a romantic evening of today’s most popular love songs. Dallas String Quartet’s electric string performance of songs by the likes of Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes and Leonard Cohen will entertain and delight. Their classical contemporary style will tease with the fictional television series “Bridgerton.” Burlington Civic Music Association

One Night in Memphis – Friday, November 10

One Night in Memphis (Burlington Civic Music Association)

This high-energy concert will take concertgoers back to the “good ol’ days” of the 1950s. On Dec. 4, 1956, four of the hottest names in early rock ‘n’ roll – Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins , Jerry Lee Lewis and Johnny Cash – found themselves in an impromptu jam at the legendary Sun Studios in Memphis. This concert recreates the uncanny sound, look and feel of that session. Burlington Civic Music Association

Christmas With Jim McDonough – Saturday, December 16

Christmas with Jim McDonough (Burlington Civic Music Association)

International Steinway artist and purveyor of piano favorites Jim McDonough brings his holiday show back to Burlington. Selections feature many classics including “Silent Night” and “Joy to the World.” Burlington Civic Music Association

Sofia Philharmonic – Saturday, February 24

Sofia Philharmonic (Burlington Civic Music Association)

The national orchestra of Bulgaria, Sofia Philharmonic has established itself as a leading institution representing the country’s musical culture. Their repertoire comprises works from classical to contemporary opuses. The orchestra has garnered substantial worldwide recognition, receiving many prestigious accolades. Burlington Civic Music Association

Red Hot Chilli Pipers – Friday, April 5

Red Hot Chilli Pipers (Burlington Civic Music Association)

This internationally renowned ensemble of pipers and guitarists have entertained sold out audiences from New York to Beijing. Billed as “bagpipes with attitude,” the band members perform their “bag rock” for the masses in a unique fusion of classic piping with traditional tunes and popular songs from all genres. Their many fans include Sir Paul McCartney. Burlington Civic Music Association

Melody Hart Family Band – Saturday, May 11

Melody Hart Family Band (Burlington Civic Music Association)

Melody Hart is a three-time Branson Show Award recipient of Female Vocalist of the Year and three-time Fiddle Player of the Year. Her band, which includes her husband and two sons, has played with some of country music’s finest artists, including Roy Clark, Mickey Gilley and Brenda Lee. Burlington Civic Music Association

For tickets or more information, call the Burlington Civic Music Association at (319) 752-0336 or click here.