Eight-time Grammy winner and three-time ACM Entertainer of the Year, Carrie Underwood will bring her new “Denim & Rhinestones Tour” to Moline’s TaxSlayer Center on Nov. 12, 2022. Tickets will go on sale May 20 at 10 a.m.

The new tour, promoted by AEG Presents, will kick off on Oct. 15 in Greenville, S.C., making stops in 43 U.S. cities — including New York’s Madison Square Garden, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, and L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena before concluding in Seattle on March 17, 2023. Underwood will be joined on the tour by special guest Jimmie Allen on all dates.

“I’m thrilled to be hitting the road again with The Denim & Rhinestones Tour,” Underwood said in a Monday release. “I’m having such an amazing time with my Las Vegas residency and look forward to continuing that next year after the tour. I’m excited to bring the new music of Denim & Rhinestones to life on tour, as well as put new spins on familiar favorites. We’ve been working hard already preparing an amazing show, and I can’t wait to see everyone on the road!”

A 39-year-old Oklahoma native, Underwood has eight Grammy awards under her belt, and releases her new album on June 10.

Since early in her career, Underwood has designated a portion of ticket sales from her tours to support worthwhile charities and organizations. She continues that tradition by arranging for a donation of $1 from each ticket sold for the new tour to be contributed to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. It’s been helping America’s heroes since 9/11 by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building custom-designed smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders.

The Foundation is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and aiding the victims of major U.S. disasters.

Underwood will release her highly-anticipated new album, “Denim & Rhinestones,” on June 10. The album is her latest collaboration with David Garcia, with Garcia and Underwood having co-produced her critically-acclaimed 2018 release, “Cry Pretty,” which marked the first time Underwood produced her own album.

Garcia and Underwood also co-produced Underwood’s 2021 Grammy-winning album of gospel hymns, “My Savior.” The lead single from the new upcoming album, “Ghost Story,” is currently climbing the charts and has garnered over 30 million global streams, the release said. The song’s cinematic music video, directed by acclaimed director and photographer Randee St. Nicholas, is available now.

Underwood has done a sold-out residency in Las Vegas since December 2021.

The “Denim & Rhinestones” Signed CD Box Set and Vinyl Box Sets are available for preorder now, which include an exclusive t-shirt, rhinestone pack, denim tote bag, and album slip mat in limited quantities. Fans can order from physical retailers. The vinyl edition will be available in July and a cassette version on Aug. 5.

2022 dates for Underwood’s ongoing “REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency” at the Resorts World Theatre continue through May 21. The first artist to grace the largest and tallest stage in Las Vegas, Underwood opened the new 5,000-capacity, world-class theatre with a sold-out engagement in December 2021, followed by sold-out runs in March and April 2022. 2023 dates for REFLECTION will be announced at a later date.

Opening act Jimmie Allen earned his first Grammy nomination for Best New Artist in 2022 and CMA and ACM Award wins for New Artist of the Year & New Male Artist of the Year, respectively, in 2021. His third album “Tulip Drive” will be released June 24.

Tickets for the concerts go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages will be available which include an amazing selection of tickets, Meet & Greets, custom merchandise, and more. For more information, visit Underwood’s website.