Catapult’s magical show is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24, at Burlington Memorial Auditorium, 200 Front St., Burlington.

Dancers transform their bodies into seemingly impossible shapes from the world around us, a news release says.

Catapult is a shadow illusion performance company. They caught the public’s attention with an appearance on America’s Got Talent in 2013. Since then, they have been busy touring the world with their hit show “Magic Shadows.” They’ve done music videos for other artists, played for royal families, helped nonprofits like the Girl Scouts and the United Way and filmed a special for HBO.

Catapult was founded in 2009 by Adam Battelstein, a dancer, actor, choreographer and writer. Before forming Catapult, he toured worldwide with Pilobolus for 19 years and performed as a guest artist with Momix. Battelstein has been noted by The New York Times for his “comic genius,” and as a “master clown disguised as a dancer.” A Houston native, he was a master teaching artist for Connecticut for over a decade and created four acclaimed children’s shows that reached thousands of children with integrated topics such as science, literacy and nutrition.

Because of construction in the north parking lot, shuttles will pick up people at free parking locations throughout downtown Burlington. Parking is still available in the auditorium’s south parking lot.

Burlington Civic Music season subscriptions are available by calling 319-752-0336. Single-show tickets ($35 adults/$10 students) may be purchased from 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. week days and the night of the show at Memorial Auditorium.