Celebrate art, performance, activism and other good works in and around the Quad Cities!

ProgressPalooza is a daylong event featuring workshops on circus, activist art, dance, storytelling, grant-writing, burlesque, yoga, improv and much more. Classes and panel discussions will focus on community issues like reproductive freedom, LGBTQ+, food and housing security and education. Hear from local leaders working on social justice issues in the Quad-City community and enjoy live music. Then stick around for the Live Variety Show showcasing circus, burlesque and dance performances from local favorites and special guests.

ProgressPalooza is Saturday, January 20 at the Village Theatre, located at 2113 E. 11th St., Davenport. Doors open at 11:00 a.m. Workshops run 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. The Live Variety Show begins at 7:30 p.m. Evening festivities, including a keynote lecture, sing-along, burlesque variety show and 80’s Slow Dance begin at 6:30 p.m. and run until midnight. Admission is a suggested donation of $5.00, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds.

