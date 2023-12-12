Nova Singers, under the direction of Laura Lane, will present two performances of A Nova Christmas, Friday, Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady St., Davenport, and Saturday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 364 E. Water Street, Galesburg.

Come celebrate the season with favorite carols, traditional melodies, glorious ballads and fascinating songs from around the world, according to a Nova release.

“The singers and I absolutely love the new pieces on this program, and I know you will too: the ethereal O Emmanual, Toby Young’s playful and fun Come and Dance, Meader’s jazzy We Three Kings and Kirchner’s Silent Night, just to name a few,” Lane said in the release. “Please bring yourself and your loved ones to this year’s Nova Christmas.

“We do our best to explore the depths of human emotion and meaning, especially at Christmastime, and this year I know we’ll reach that goal,” the longtime director said. “I want you to be there to share it with us. I promise you laughter, joy, nostalgia, mystery, that warm feeling in the pit of your stomach, and lots of Christmas magic.”

Tickets — $20 for adults, $17 for seniors (62+), and students are admitted free of charge — are available HERE.

For more information about tickets, recordings, or other Nova Singers events, call 309-341-7038, e-mail nova@knox.edu, or visit the Facebook page HERE.