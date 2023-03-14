Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with The Quebe Sisters!

The Bishop Hill Creative Commons presents Grace, Sophia and Hulda Quebe with their innovative Progressive Western Swing band of archtop guitar, upright bass, fiddles and harmony as they bring a unique Americana blend of Western Swing, Jazz-influenced Swing, Country, Texas-Style Fiddling and Western music to the stage March 17. Combine the musical stylings of The Mills Brothers, Ray Price, Count Basie and Willie Nelson, and you have the authentic triple-fiddle and three-part harmony sound of The Quebe Sisters.

The Quebe Sisters (quebesisters.com)

The Quebe Sisters take the stage St. Patrick’s Day, Friday, March 17, 7:00 p.m. at the Bishop Hill Creative Commons, located at 309 N. Bishop Hill St., Bishop Hill. The evening kicks off with a potluck dinner at 6:00 p.m. and is open to all ages. A $15-25 donation is suggested.

