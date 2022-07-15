For the sixth year, the Quad Cities Chalk Art Fest will be Saturday, July 16, and Sunday, July 17 at Schwiebert Riverfront Park in downtown Rock Island.

The festival starts at 10 a.m. both days and goes until 7 p.m. on Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Participants in a previous Chalk Art Fest at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Rock Island.

This free outdoor arts festival brings together hundreds of artists that spend hours transforming the cement pavement at Schwiebert Park into a museum of chalk art, while competing for cash prizes, according to the Quad City Arts website. Visitors strolling by can see the works of art as they come to life, vote for their favorite and even do some chalk art of their own, by taking part in the community piece.

A full lineup of live music, food trucks, concessions, beer garden, face painting and a kids’ chalk zone area are all part of the festivities. Over $1,800 in cash prizes will be awarded, including a people’s choice and youth category award.

The event schedule is:

Saturday —

10 a.m. – 7 p.m.: Chalk Art Competition

Chalk Art Competition 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.: DJ Mark Manuel / iHeart Media

DJ Mark Manuel / iHeart Media 1-3 p.m.: Jordan Danielsen

Jordan Danielsen 3-5 p.m.: Subatlantic

Subatlantic 5-7 p.m.: Doug Brundies

Sunday —