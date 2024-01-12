All nature lovers should be thrilled with the Quad City Symphony Orchestra’s next “Up Close” chamber music concert, Saturday, Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the Figge Art Museum lobby, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport.

The program features:

Franz Joseph Haydn : String Quartet Op. 64 No 5 “Lark”: 1. Allegro Moderato

: String Quartet Op. 64 No 5 “Lark”: 1. Allegro Moderato John Luther Adams: “Dream of the Canyon Wren” for string quartet

“Dream of the Canyon Wren” for string quartet Claude Debussy: “L’isle Joyeuse (Island of Joy)”

“L’isle Joyeuse (Island of Joy)” John Cage : “And the Earth Shall Bear Again” for prepared piano

: “And the Earth Shall Bear Again” for prepared piano Angel Lam : “Secrets and Ice Garden”

: “Secrets and Ice Garden” Franz Schubert: Trout Quintet

Performers will be violinists Emily Nash and Sabrina Tabby, violist Bruno Vaz da Silva, cellist Hannah Holman, bassist Kit Polen and pianist Marian Lee.

Up Close performers (clockwise from upper left) are Emily Nash, Sabrina Tabby, Bruno da Silva, Marian Lee, Kit Polen, and Hannah Holman.

One of many special aspects of the concert is featuring Angel Lam’s piano quartet. The QCSO is one of 30 orchestras nationwide that’s part of the League of American Orchestras’ Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation Orchestral Commissions Program.

The unprecedented national consortium ensures that new works by women composers, each commissioned by the League, will be infused in orchestra seasons to come, with multiple performances throughout the country.

The QCSO is partnering with Angel Lam for a performance of her new work on its final Masterworks concert next year, April 2025, a year after it was originally scheduled.

“We had to push our performance back because the lead commissioner for Angel’s piece, which is the Kansas City Symphony, changed their premiere date to be that weekend (April 2024),” QCSO executive director Brian Baxter said Friday, noting Lam will be here for the Jan. 20 concert and make some remarks about her piano quartet (which is not new).

Composer Angel Lam has been co-commissioned by the QCSO to write a new work, to be played here in April 2025.

The orchestra wanted to include her in the chamber concert since it has this connection with her, Baxter said.

“We’re a part of this commission, we’re gonna be premiering a work of hers, so we wanted to feature her on something else in advance of that so that Quad-City audiences would have a chance to experience a little bit of her music before we have this big premiere because, I don’t believe her music’s ever been performed in the Quad Cities,” he said.

Brian Baxter is executive director of the Quad City Symphony Orchestra.

“She’s a relatively young, relatively new composer. She’s just a really beautiful human and I’m excited to have her here,” Baxter added.

Why environmental theme?

The QCSO wanted to do an environmental theme for this chamber concert since the next Masterworks concert (of full orchestra Feb. 3-4) also has a nature theme, including Beethoven’s Sixth Symphony (“Pastorale”) and the contemporary composer Michael Abels’s “Liquify,” which will be done in a new version with a multimedia presentation by KV 265.

This program is titled “The Stars Above & Sands Below.” QCSO music director Mark Russell Smith is close friends with Abels (who was a co-winner of the 2023 Pulitzer Prize in music), and the QCSO commissioned his orchestral work “Liquify” in 2017.

Composer John Luther Adams won the Pulitzer Prize in 2014.

Baxter is especially thrilled to include on Jan. 20 the piece by John Luther Adams (who turns 70 Jan. 23). He’s an American composer whose music is inspired by nature, especially the landscapes of Alaska, where he lived from 1978 to 2014. His orchestral work Become Ocean was awarded the 2014 Pulitzer Prize for Music.

“It’s really an incredible work,” Baxter said of “Dream of the Canyon Wren,” on the QCSO Up Close program.

“He’s been inextricably tied to the environmental movement and reflections and inspirations based on nature,” he said of Adams. “He’s a uniquely American voice.”

Pianist Marian Lee (a frequent Up Close performer) will do two solo pieces, including the unusual Cage 1942 work for prepared piano. That one will be on a separate upright piano, Baxter said, and it includes small screws and woolen material inside the piano.

“As a composer myself, I’ve long been intrigued by and inspired by John Cage,” Baxter said. “She really brought that one and the Debussy to the table. So I think those would be really fun, unique pieces that our audience won’t be expecting.”

Living Lands & Waters (which removes waste from America’s waterways) has an Alternative Spring Break program, which has served 2,228 college students from across the country since it started in 2011.

The concert is in partnership with the East Moline-based nonprofit Living Lands & Waters, and similar to the Masterworks “Promo Partners” program. Baxter said the QCSO chooses local nonprofits (including World Relief and the Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber) and allows them to market a promo code where patrons can use to order tickets, and half the sales go to that organization.

It made sense to choose LL&W (which does river cleanups and environmental education nationwide) with this nature theme, Baxter said.

The concert concludes with one of the most famous pieces in chamber music, Franz Schubert’s Trout Quintet (1819), written when the composer was just 22. It’s called the “Trout” since the fourth movement is a series of variations based on Schubert’s song “Die Forelle” (“The Trout”).

Tickets for Jan. 20 are $30 for adults, $10 for students, available HERE.