The perennially popular rock band Cheap Trick will perform at the Rhythm City Casino Event Center, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport, on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 8 p.m.

Tickets will be available online at the casino website or at The Market at Rhythm City for $45, $55, $65, $70 and $85 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee (this fee is waived when tickets are purchased at The Market Gift Shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort). A presale will occur on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m., after which tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m.

Cheap Trick at an outdoor concert in July 2022 in Greenville, Wis.

More than four decades after their debut, hard rock titans Cheap Trick continue to possess the same energy and flair that made them an arena rock staple in the ’70s, according to a tour release. The band has enjoyed an unbroken run ever since their formation in 1973 (50 years ago!), and it’s easy to see why — their chemistry on stage is undeniable, and they clearly have a blast as they treat fans to nostalgic performances of classics like “Surrender” and “The Flame,” the release said.

Formed in Rockford, Ill., Cheap Trick recorded demos and toured throughout the Midwest before releasing their self-titled 1977 debut. The album failed to find an audience in the U.S., but it earned them a fan base in Europe and Japan, setting the stage for their future popularity stateside.

While sophomore album “In Color” contained their highly regarded single “I Want You To Want Me,” the band didn’t make it onto the American charts until “Surrender” was released as the lead single of 1978’s “Heaven Tonight.” By the early ’80s, the band was selling out arenas around the globe, achieving their most significant popularity in Japan, where enthusiasm over their tours reached Beatlemania-esque proportions.

Hundreds of fans greeted their arrival and young girls followed them everywhere—their screams were a background soundtrack at all their Japanese shows, according to the Grammy Museum. During the April 1978 tour, Cheap Trick recorded a live show for their loyal Japanese fans at the Nippon Budokan, an arena in Tokyo.

The 1978 show was released as a live album titled Cheap Trick at Budokan. It was originally intended as an exclusive Japanese-only release. Out of nowhere, the album became a popular import in the United States. Demand became so great that Epic Records finally issued the album in the U.S. in 1979, ultimately launching the band around the world, and the live version of “I Want You to Want Me” became their career biggest-selling single.

