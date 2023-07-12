Fans of Irish and Scottish music will find a dream night of entertainment in Rock Island this weekend with performances by Blame Not the Bard and the Black Hawk Pipes and Drums.

The Scottish American Society presents its annual summer music gathering (a “Celtic Night Out”) Saturday, July 15 at the Riverfront Grille, 4619 34th St., Rock Island. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the pipe band starting up around 6:15 pm. Admission is available via cash or card at the door for $30 and includes performances by two bands, generous hors d’oeuvres, and authentic Scottish haggis.

Children ages 10 and under are admitted at no charge when accompanied by a paying adult. The event is family friendly, and open to all. Scottish American Society membership is not required.

Blame Not the Bard, a four-person East-Central Iowa band, is on a mission: to bring alive the songs and stories of Ireland, according to an event release. Expertly blending their captivating storytelling and historical knowledge with fiery instrumentals and musical prowess, Blame Not the Bard’s high-energy show will get your hands clapping and feet tapping through an afternoon of down-to-earth entertainment.

The band Blame Not the Bard.

The high-energy “Iowa Raised, Ireland Rooted” band plays fiddle, banjo, bass, mandolin, guitar, whistle, to bring a lively evening of stories, Irish song, jigs, and reels.

Since being formed in 2015, Blame Not the Bard has played hundreds of shows, lighting up the stages in intimate lounges and major festivals, including main stage appearances at the Iowa Irish Fest in Waterloo.

Boasting multiple media appearances, including a 2021 feature in Little Village Magazine, an artist feature on KDEC 100.5 and numerous appearances on the award-winning Irish and Celtic Music Podcast with tunes from their debut album, “Soundcheck,” and a 2022 full-length Greetings from Iowa PBS special, Blame Not the Bard is sharing their songs and stories nationwide.

Its members include Andrew Philbrick on banjo, bass, and lead vocals; Nikki Philbrick on fiddle, mandolin, and vocals; Corey Baker on guitar, foot percussion, and vocals; and Dan Vaughn on whistle.

The Black Hawk Pipes & Drums of the Quad Cities

Formed in 2000 with initial sponsorship from the Scottish-American Society, the Black Hawk Pipes & Drums of the Quad Cities is a local and regional favorite at parades, concerts, and special events, including the annual Burns’ Night.

Their sets include a stirring mix of Scottish marches, reels, jigs, hornpipes, strathspeys, and slow airs.

For more than 40 years, the Scottish-American Society of the Quad Cities has presented a variety of cultural, music, and other events aimed at introducing people of all backgrounds to the events and traditions of Scotland.

Other ongoing events include the annual Robert Burns dinner and celebration, scheduled for Feb, 24, 2024. For more information, visit its website HERE.