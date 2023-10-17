Next May will be heaven for local fans of Chicago and “Chicago.”

The legendary rock band with horns (founded in Chicago in 1967) will bring its national tour to Davenport’s Adler Theatre on May 28, 2024. Chicago last played the Quad Cities on April 19, 2022 at Moline’s Vibrant Arena.

Chicago trombonist and co-founder James Pankow, now 76.

Tickets ($49.50 to $149.50) will go on sale Friday, Oct. 20th at 10 a.m., with a venue presale Oct. 18th at 10 a.m. (Use code SATURDAY for access).

Less than two weeks prior next spring, the touring production of the Broadway musical “Chicago” will kick up its heels May 15, 2024 at the Adler, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport.

On the Adler website, the show promo says that after 25 years, “Chicago” is still “the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen.”

The musical “Chicago” will dazzle the Adler May 15, 2024.

That refers to the 1996 Broadway revival, which is still running after over 10,540-plus performances – the longest-running American musical in history, and second-longest Broadway show ever, next to “Phantom of the Opera.”

But “Chicago” (with an iconic score by John Kander and Fred Ebb) premiered in 1975, running for 936 performances, and getting shut out of its 10 Tony nominations. The revival in 1997 won six Tonys.

Single tickets are not yet available for the Adler 2024 show.

For more information on Chicago the band, visit its website HERE.