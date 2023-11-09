The Putnam Museum and Science Center is bringing back the popular Polar Express Pajama Party this holiday season. Children of all ages can take part in four days of festive fun for the whole family, Dec. 14-17, 2023.

Guests are encouraged to don their favorite pajamas as they watch the holiday classic, “The Polar Express 3D,” which will be shown at the Giant Screen Theater. Along with the movie, there will be activities such as face painting, a hot chocolate bar, a make-and-take sleigh bell station, and a lights-out adventure through the museum, at 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport.

The Putnam’s Polar Express PJ parties will be Dec. 14-17, 2023.

Tickets will be available for sale starting Friday, Nov. 10th — $16 for adults and $14 for youth. For guests looking for a VIP experience, there is an exclusive package for $30. VIP ticket holders will have priority seating for the movie, exclusive Polar Express memorabilia, and access to all the activities. The Putnam will be showing “The Polar Express” throughout the season beginning after Thanksgiving.

The schedule for PJ parties is:

Thursday, Dec. 14: Activities from 5–7 p.m., movie at 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 15: Activities from 2–9 p.m., movies at 3:30, 6 and 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16: Activities from 2–9 p.m., movies at 3:30, 6 and 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 17: Activities from noon–7 p.m., movies at 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m., and 6 p.m.

The Polar PJ Parties are made possible, in part, by Pepsi Cola Bottling Company of Davenport and Whitey’s Ice Cream, who continue to sponsor this beloved Quad-City tradition year after year.