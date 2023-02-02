Country star Chris Stapleton will bring his new nationwide tour to Moline’s Vibrant Arena at The MARK on June 1, 2023.

The Vibrant Arena is at 1201 River Drive, Moline (Jonathan Turner, OurQuadCities.com).

Tickets ($59.75 to $139.75) will go on sale Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m., and opening acts will be Marcus King and The War & Treaty. Produced by Live Nation, the “All-American Road Show” 2023 tour dates kick off April 26 at El Paso’s UTEP Don Haskins Center.

Special guests featured on the tour include Charley Crockett, Marcus King, Nikki Lane, Margo Price, Allen Stone, Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and The War and Treaty.

Stapleton’s fan club will have early access to tickets and VIP packages with pre-sale starting Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Feb. 9 at 10 p.m. Full ticket details can be found at www.chrisstapleton.com/tour. Citi is the official card of Chris Stapleton’s “All-American Road Show” 2023 tour.

Chris Stapleton performing at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, November 2022 (courtesy of Chris Stapleton Facebook page).

Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets Feb. 7 through Feb. 9 through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.

In addition to the new “All-American Road Show” dates, Stapleton is set to perform the national anthem at Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12 on FOX 18.

Kentucky-born Stapleton is an 8-time Grammy, 15-time CMA and 10-time ACM Award-winner and one of the country’s most respected and beloved musicians, according to his tour release.

Most recently, he was named CMA Male Vocalist of the Year for the sixth time—setting the record for most wins ever in the category. Additionally, his most recent album, Starting Over, won Best Country Album at the 67th-annual Grammys as well as earning Album of the Year honors at both the 54th-annual CMA Awards and 56th ACM Awards.

Chris Stapleton and Morgane Stapleton perform onstage during ATLive 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Nov. 12, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images for ABA)

The record follows Stapleton’s pair of Platinum-certified releases from 2017, From A Room: Volume 1 and From A Room: Volume 2, as well as his x5 Platinum breakthrough solo debut album, Traveller.

In addition to his work as a musician, Stapleton and his wife, Morgane, are founders of the Outlaw State of Kind charitable fund, which supports a variety of causes that are close to their heart. Most recently, their “Kentucky Rising” concert last fall raised over $2.8 million to support flood relief in Eastern Kentucky.

For more information, visit Stapleton’s website HERE.