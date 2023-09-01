Timber Lake Playhouse will serve up the popular musical “Church Basement Ladies,” opening Friday, Sept. 8 in Mount Carroll, Ill.

In Minnesota, circa 1965, the ladies of the local church fortify their flock with love, wisdom and, of course, the food they prepare in the church’s basement kitchen. The show (which has spawned many sequels) was inspired by the best-selling book “Growing Up Lutheran.”

The comedy, centered in a rural Minnesota church, features characters seemingly every churchgoer knows: those ladies who faithfully labor in the church kitchen among the casseroles and cast iron. While serving meals for weddings, funerals and fundraisers, they also solve problems, debate recipes and offer a big dollop of laughter. As one promotion touted, “You’ll laugh so hard your side dish will hurt.”

Church basement ladies Marcia Sattelberg and Carrie Neal rehearse a scene in the Timber Lake Playhouse production of “Church Basement Ladies,” opening Friday, Sept. 8.

From the elderly matriarch of the kitchen to the young bride-to-be learning the proper order of things, the book and music “give us a touching, funny look at their lives as we see them handle a record-breaking Christmas dinner, the funeral of a dear friend, a Hawaiian Easter Fundraiser, and a steaming hot July wedding,” according to a Timber Lake release.

They stave off potential disasters, share and debate recipes, instruct the young, and keep the pastor on course while thoroughly enjoying (and tolerating) each other.

The cast of “Church Basement Ladies” features Judi Mann (Mavis), Carrie Neal (Karin), Marcia Sattelberg (Vivian), Lydia Prior (Signe), and C.J. Langdon (Pastor E. L. Gunderson), and will run for nine performances Sept. 8-10 and 13-17.

The show is directed by Courtney Crouse, with choreography by Dawn Trautman and music direction from Oliver Townsend.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8, 9, 15 and 16, with 2 p.m. matinees on Sept. 9, 10, 13, 14 and 17. Information and tickets for all TLP mainstage shows are available online HERE or by calling the Box Oﬃce at 815-244-2035. The Box Office is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and show days until intermission.