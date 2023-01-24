The Church of Cash will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, March 24, at the Raccoon Motel, Davenport.

Tickets are $15 for the 21-plus ages show. Doors will open at 7 p.m.



The award-winning Church of Cash is a premier Johnny Cash tribute show band. For tickets and more information, click here.



The latest of their four studio albums is “Flowers for June,” released in October, which features a spate of inspired but not-so-obvious Johnny Cash covers, including “Ballad of a Teenage Queen,” “Thing Called Love,” “One Piece at a Time,” “(Ghost) Riders in the Sky,” and “One on the Right Is on the Left.” Recorded at Square Studio in Minnetrista, Minnesota, “Flowers for June” joins “Church of Cash,” “Thank You Sir,” and Christmas songs in the Church of Cash catalog.



The band has toured the United States, Belgium, and the Netherlands. Along the way they’ve picked up accolades. In 2019, Church of Cash received “Best Tribute Act 2019” honors from the Midwest Country Music Organization. In 2021, Jay Ernest and by extension the Church of Cash was inducted to the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame. Now there’s an original musical theater-meets-concert event titled “Folsom Prison Experience” written by Ernest and pal Tom Pickard.



The band formed in 2009 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

