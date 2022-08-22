Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse, Rock Island, announced Monday its slate of shows for its 46th season in 2023. The lineup is:

“We Will Rock You: The Musical by Queen and Ben Elton (Jan. 18 – March 11, 2023) — Featuring more than 20 hit Queen songs including “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You,” “Somebody To Love,” “We Are the Champions,” and many more, “We Will Rock You” follows two revolutionaries as they try to save rock ‘n’ roll in a post-apocalyptic world.

"Grumpy Old Men: The Musical (March 15 – May 6, 2023) — Two aging neighbors, Max and John, have been feuding for more than 50 years, and when the beautiful and charming Ariel moves in across the street — their rivalry is raised to new heights! This laugh-out-loud story of family, friendship, love and romance is based on the 1993 movie starring Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau and Ann-Margret.

"Mamma Mia!" ( May 10 – July 8, 2023 ) — A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget! The story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter, and friendship, creating an unforgettable show.

Jimmy Buffett's "Escape to Margaritaville" (July 12 – Sept. 9, 2023 ) — This is the new musical comedy about the choices we make —and the people we become — once we've had a change in 'latitude.' "Escape to Margaritaville" features Jimmy Buffett classics and original songs, with a story that revolves around a part-time bartender/singer who falls for a career-minded tourist.

"The Outsider" (Sept. 13 – Nov. 4, 2023) — Ned Newley doesn't even want to be governor. He's terrified of public speaking; his poll numbers are impressively bad. To his ever-supportive Chief of Staff, Ned seems destined to fail. But political consultant Arthur Vance sees things differently: Ned might be the worst candidate to ever run for office. Unless the public is looking for… the worst candidate to ever run for office. A timely and hilarious comedy that skewers politics and celebrates democracy.

Circa ’21 is at 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island.

Circa also will stage musical theater for young audiences. March 30 – April 22, 2023 will be “Junie B’s Essential Survival Guide to School,” and June 6 – 24, 2023 will be “Garfield: The Musical With Cattitude!”

“We are thrilled about all 5 Mainstage shows in our 2023 lineup,” Circa said in a Monday release. “With some old favorites, some big names, and some area premieres, we hope that you are as excited as we are for all we have planned! Plus, there will be 2 delightful children’s shows and numerous concerts in 2023!”

The “Grumpy Old Men” show was most recently done at Circa in spring 2019 and “Mamma Mia!” in 2018. “We Will Rock You” and “The Outsider” will be QC area premieres at Circa.

The remainder of this year’s shows are “Disaster!” through Sept. 10; “Clue The Musical” Sept. 14-Nov. 5, and “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas” Nov. 9 to Dec. 30.

For subscriptions or reservations for any shows, call’s Circa’s ticket office at 309-786-7733, ext. 2. for more information, visit Circa’s website.