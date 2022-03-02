With the recent update to the Illinois mask mandate, Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse in Rock Island still encourages the use of masks for guests, but they are not required. Illinois lifted the indoor mask mandate on Monday, Feb. 28.

Circa staff will continue wearing masks “for our safety and that of our guests,” it said this week in a release.

After “an overwhelmingly positive response from our guests and our staff,” the dinner theater is keeping plated-meal service at patrons’ tables permanently. “The buffet tables have been removed from the theatre, and we are excited to continue serving you an upscale, elegant meal to start your evening,” Circa said.

As it moves to its 45th season, Circa will bring back the Opening Night Gala with its next show, “Just Desserts,” on Friday, March 18. It will include a wine fountain in the lobby, Champagne toast with producer Dennis Hitchcock to open the show, and a gala reception in the upstairs salon with hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar after the show, where you can meet the cast and crew.

For general admissions tickets, the cost is slightly higher for opening night than for other evening performances, but the Opening Night Gala is included with Diamond and Gold subscriptions.

Circa also is returning to combining smaller parties at larger tables, if necessary. If you prefer a private table, make reservations early and be sure to have a couple dates in mind to ensure the seating you’re looking for.

In “Just Desserts” (March 18-May 14), the story focuses on five strangers putting their hearts, reputations, and baking skills on the line to become the crème de la crème of bakers at a county fair. The heat is on to create three different types of desserts during the finals.

A determined young woman dreaming of opening her own bakery. A sexy nail technician who wants to fit in. A shy school nurse who doesn’t want to be there at all. A mysterious man from Brooklyn who arouses suspicion about his past. And the reigning champion who is confident she’ll garner yet another victory this year.

They’ll all get their just desserts at the Jefferson County Bake-Off! There’s a little mystery, a little romance, some potential cheating, and some back-stabbing — exactly what you expect when the competition is fierce.

For tickets and more information, visit circa21.com.