Two years after Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse in Rock Island originally scheduled it, Disney’s beloved musical “Beauty and the Beast” is due to run this May 18 to July 16.

Director Shane Hall is returning, following his Circa ’21 debut with the hit musical, “Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn” (summer 2019), and music director is longtime Circa favorite Ron May. But while auditions have been held, for rehearsals to begin May 2, the team still needs to fill some key parts — including the title roles.

Circa ’21 is scheduled to open the musical May 20, 2022, preceded by two public previews.

In the fairy-tale story, step into the enchanted world of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will be broken. Circa is looking for performers for the following characters:

BELLE: 20-25, a vibrant, intelligent girl with beauty, who wants more out of the life than an ordinary existence She is optimistic, fun-loving, caring, and eager to experience life. Vocal range top: F5; bottom: E3.

BEAST: 30-40, a prince transformed into a terrifying beast for his lack of compassion. Hot-tempered and commanding, a warm, loving heart is buried far beneath his gruff exterior. Vocal range top: F4; bottom: A2.

GASTON: 30-40, the handsome, egotistical, ultra-masculine villain determined to marry Belle. He is manipulative yet charming and earnest. Vocal range top: E4; bottom: A2

MONSIEUR D’ARQUE/ ENSEMBLE: 35-50, the scheming proprietor of the local insane asylum. He is a dark, sinister villain who aides Gaston in his plot to marry Belle. Vocal range top: A4; bottom: D3.

​ENSEMBLE: 18-35, Magic Carpet, Silly Girls, Singers and Dancers to portray Wolves; Enchanted Objects; Townspeople.

Please submit a resume and headshot; a video with verse and chorus of a traditional, up-tempo Broadway song (those from the show are acceptable); dance reel; and a brief comic monologue. Send submissions to producer Denny Hitchcock at dpjh@circa21.com.

Only those performers who have been fully vaccinated and boosted for COVID 19, will be considered. Masks will be worn for almost all rehearsals, pending updated CDC recommendations and the company’s concerns.

Production dates, including 2 weeks rehearsal, are May 2 – July 16, 2022. All roles in this professional production are paid. Please address any questions to Denny Hitchcock at dpjh@circa21.com.