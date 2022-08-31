Circa ’21 will hold auditions for local young females in their holiday musicals, “White Christmas” and “Santa Claus the Musical,” at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the theater, 1828 3rd Avenue, Rock Island.

For the role of Susan in “White Christmas,” girls must play 9 years old, and be no taller than 5 feet tall. “White Christmas” rehearses during the day Oct. 27-Nov. 5 and afternoons and evenings Nov. 6-11; performances are Nov. 9-Dec. 30 (Wednesday matinee, Wednesday evening, Friday evening, Saturday evening, Sunday early evening. These performances will be split between two actors).

For the role of Beatrice (Bee) in “Santa Claus the Musical,” girls must play 12-14 years old. “Santa Claus the Musical” rehearses during the day/early evening Nov. 14-23, with performances Nov. 25-Dec. 18 (typical schedule: Tuesday morning, Thursday morning, Saturday morning, Saturday afternoon, Sunday afternoon. Performances will be split between two actors.

Both roles will be double cast, and only residents of the Quad-Cities area will be considered. A complete description of these roles and requirements can be found on the website HERE.

Those auditioning should bring a headshot or current photo and resumé. Please prepare 16-32 bars of an energetic and up-tempo song from a musical. An accompanist will be provided.

You must provide sheet music in the correct key. Singing a cappella or to recorded accompaniment will not be permitted. You also might be asked to read scenes from the show or learn a section of a song from one of the shows, and/or learn a short dance combination. Only those performers who have been fully vaccinated and boosted for COVID 19 will be considered. ​

If an actor is unable to attend, video submissions will be accepted. Please include a resume, headshot, song, dance reel, brief monologue, and a copy of your COVID vaccination card ASAP.

Questions and submissions should be sent to Denny Hitchcock at dpjh@circa21.com.