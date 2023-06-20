Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse on Tuesday announced its lineup of shows for the 47th season beginning in November 2023.

They are:

“A Christmas Story: The Musical (Nov. 8 to Dec. 30) — The classic holiday movie is brought to life in this winning, Tony-nominated tale that follows nine-year-old Ralphie and his quest for the Holy Grail of Christmas gifts: an Official Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot Range Model air rifle. All the iconic scenes and characters from the unforgettable 1983 film are here, complete with the leg lamp, the bunny suit, and of course, the Red Ryder BB Gun.

“Murder on the Orient Express” (Jan. 17 to March 2) — Just after midnight, a snowfall stops the titular locomotive in its tracks. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment of the luxurious train, his door locked from the inside. The passengers must consequently rely on Belgian detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer – in case he or she decided to strike again. Filled with laughs and suspense, this clever stage whodunit by playwright Ken Ludwig delivers all the glamour, intrigue and wit of the Agatha Christie classic.

“Church Basement Ladies” (March 6 to April 27) — In this audience favorite, not seen at Circa since 2009, the four hilarious women of a Lutheran kitchen handle a Lutefisk dinner, a funeral, an Easter fundraiser and a wedding, all while staving off potential disasters, debating recipes keeping their pastor on due course, and – as the series’ innumerable fans know – having a heck of a lot of fun along the way.

“Jersey Boys” (May 1 through July 6) – This tony-winning smash will make its Circa debut in an explosion of phenomenal music, memorable characters, and great storytelling. This exuberant stage show follows the fascinating evolution of four blue-collar kids who became one of the greatest successes in pop-music history: Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons. Overflowing with comedy, emotion, and exciting choreography, the show will transport audiences with chart-topping hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You.”

“Menopause: The Musical” (July 10 to Aug. 24) – Last scene at Circa in 2016, four women of a certain age meet by chance at a department-store lingerie sale and bond over their woeful hot flashes, forgetfulness, mood swings, wrinkles, night sweats, chocolate binges and more. This side-splitting musical parody set to classic tunes from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s will have you cheering and dancing in the aisles and will demonstrate why tens of millions of women worldwide have adored the show for more than 25 years.

“The Addams Family” (Sept. 4 to Nov. 2) — This Tony-nominated hit concerns every parent’s nightmare, as Gomez’s and Morticia’s Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family. Everything will change for the whole clan on the fateful night in which they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents – a party rife with hilarity, slapstick mayhem and plenty of ingenious songs.

Circa ’21 mainstage productions are performed on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. (with doors opening at 5:45 p.m. and dinner served from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m.), Sundays at 5:30 p.m. (3:45 p.m. doors, 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. dinner) and Wednesday matinées at 1:15 p.m. (11:45 a.m. doors, with lunch from 11:45-12:30).

Each performance is also preceded by a 15-minute stage entertainment with the Circa ’21 Bootleggers, one of only two performing wait staffs in the nation. Tickets for the Friday through Sunday evening performances are $63; tickets for the Wednesday matinées and evening performances are $56, and there are reduced prices available for students, seniors, and groups of 12 or more.

Caroline Portner co-stars in the current Circa production of “Mamma Mia!,” running through July 8.

Season subscriptions for the 2023 season are available in Gold ($285), Silver ($245), Bronze ($215), Student ($33 per show) and the all-access Diamond Pass ($800). Season tickets are the best way to save the most money throughout the year.

For tickets to any Circa ’21 productions, contact the theater at 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island, or by calling 309-786-7733 ext. 2. Information on all upcoming events also can be found on the Circa website HERE. The current production of “Mamma Mia!” will end July 8.