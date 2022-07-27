Circa ’21 in Rock Island is closed this week, but will return with its latest show on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse has turned the proverbial lemons into lemonade.

Due to a COVID outbreak among the current production of “Disaster!” (in which seven cast members and the stage manager tested positive), Circa has canceled seven performances, and will resume with its typical two Wednesday shows on Aug. 3.

Circa owner/producer Denny Hitchcock said Wednesday that chef Tony Garcia called him recently, saying “that he had a whole bunch of fresh vegetables that he couldn’t keep,” he said of 40 pounds of cucumbers, 15 pounds of lettuce and 10 pounds of mushrooms.

Hitchcock took them to donate to the Christian Care men’s homeless shelter Tuesday, down the street, at 2209 3rd Ave., Rock Island. After two public previews of “Disaster!” last week, the jukebox musical (with lots of ’70s songs and a silly satire of ’70s disaster films) opened Friday, July 22.

Though each of the 14 actors in the cast have understudies, a number of roles have understudies within the cast, Hitchcock said. Many theaters across the country, including Broadway, have been battered by COVID-related cancellations, and stars (like both from the Broadway revival of “The Music Man”) missing performances.

“I mean this week wasn’t too bad — we’re still losing money. We lost two performances the first week and five this week,” Hitchcock said, noting Circa staff have contacted everybody who had a reservation during this week of no shows, and many have already rescheduled for later performances.

Circa ’21 owner/producer Denny Hitchcock

“And there was some, of course, that had planned to get together with friends and they decide when they could come — but we had everyone contacted by the end of the day on Tuesday,” Hitchcock said.

“Disaster!” is scheduled to run at Circa (1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island) through Sept. 10.