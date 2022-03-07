Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse, Rock Island, is looking for a lead female actress for its spring children’s production of the new musical “Grace for President.”

They’re seeking an actor for the title role. Grace is described as an African-American female, a 3rd grade student, leader, focused, heroine, with an alto range (A4 – D5). Circa prefers an actress at least 18 years old. Rehearsals start March 31 at 10 a.m. and the 15 performances are scheduled from April 19 – May 14, at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on selected Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Those interested should send a resume, photo, and a video with a verse and chorus of an up-tempo song and a brief comic monologue as soon as possible to GRACE Casting at dpjh@circa21.com.