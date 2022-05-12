On honor of the 45th anniversary of Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse, the iconic theater will host its fourth “Music on the Marquee,” Tuesday, June 7.

With the performers atop its marquee (at 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island), the concert aims to celebrate the launching of the dinner theater in June 1977, with ticket prices at $19.77 each. Space is limited and everyone is encouraged to bring their chairs to sit on a blocked-off street in front of Circa. Total capacity should be about 200.

A full crowd enjoys a Music on the Marquee concert Aug. 16, 2020 outside Circa ’21, Rock Island.

The show will feature the Circa ’21 Bootleggers, cast members of the new “Beauty and the Beast,” other local musicians and hosted by Circa veterans Brad Hauskins and Tristan Tapscott. It will feature a wide range of music and recognize Circa’s illustrious history in the restored 1921 Fort Armstrong Theatre (a former movie palace).

The popular Music on the Marquee concerts originated in June 2020, when the theater was first closed due to COVID, and the next one was that August, and again in August 2021.

Chef Tony will be out grilling June 7, 2022, starting at 6 p.m., with the concert beginning at 7 p.m., and a bar will be available. For tickets or more information, visit circa21.com, or call 309-786-7733, ext. 2.

