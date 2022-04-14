Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse, Rock Island, is seeking online submissions to fill roles for their fall production of “Clue the Musical.”

The internationally popular game is now a fun-filled musical that brings the world’s best-known suspects to life and invites the audience to help solve the mystery, according to a theater release: Who killed Mr. Boddy, in what room, and with what weapon? Production dates, including rehearsals, are Sept. 1 – Nov. 5, 2022.

Character breakdown and requirements can be found at circa21.com/auditions. Those interested in being considered should submit the appropriate character monologue (available on the website) and 32 bars of a Broadway song.

All roles in this professional production are paid. Questions and submissions should be sent to producer Denny Hitchcock at dpjh@circa21.com no later than May 7.