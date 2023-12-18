The Galesburg Community Chorus will begin rehearsals for its 2024 spring concert on Monday, Jan. 8th from 7 to 9 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Galesburg (101 N. Prairie St.).

All are welcome to join, no auditions are necessary, and masks are optional. Dues are $10 a semester, and music fees are $5 a semester. Students are not required to pay dues.

The spring concert will take place on Saturday, April 27th at 7:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, featuring Carl Orff’s “Carmina Burana.”

“Carmina Burana” (1935-36) is one of the most well-loved and exciting choral works of the 20th century, with powerful music, driving rhythms, and strong characterization of its colorful medieval text, according to a Monday release from the organization.

Sponsors of this season’s concerts include Blick Art Materials, Galesburg Community Foundation, the City of Galesburg, and the Illinois Arts Council, a state agency.

The Galesburg Community Chorus, directed by Dr. Tim Pahel, is the oldest community music organization in the Galesburg area and is currently celebrating its 78th anniversary.