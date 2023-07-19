Playcrafters Barn Theatre will hold performances of the classic “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott (1868-69), adapted by Marisha Chamberlain, opening Friday, July 21.

The show will run July 21-23 and 28-30 at the Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Ave., Moline.

In “Little Women” at Playcrafters, the March sisters are played by (L-R) Shyan DeVoss, Kassidy Holdridge, Bella Hernandez, and Emma Terronez.

Under the guidance of their beloved mother, the four young March sisters — tempestuous Jo, motherly Meg, shy Beth, and spoiled baby Amy — struggle to keep their family going while their father is away in the Civil War according to a Playcrafters synopsis. In this beautifully dramatized adaptation of the classic novel, even as privation, illness, and sibling rivalry cast their shadows, each girl strives to find her true self.

The cast features Greg Braid, Craig Gaul, Bella Hernandez, and Janessa Ormsby of Bettendorf; Maxwell Johnson, Coal Valley; Blake Gordon, Colona; Kassidy Sutherland, Davenport; Thayne Lamb, Milan; Pam Cantrell, Muscatine; and Shyan DeVoss and Emma Terronez of Rock Island.

Madelyn Dorta, Davenport, directs “Little Women.”

Performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and a 3 p.m. matinee on Sundays. Tickets ($15 or $13 for military and seniors) are available at the Playcrafters website HERE or by calling 309-762-0330. Tickets will also be for sale at the door (while available).

Watch a “Living Local” interview with cast members Kassidy Holdridge and Bella Hernandez by clicking the video on the upper right of this page.