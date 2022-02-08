The next Quad City Arts Visiting Artist, pianist Barron Ryan, will perform a free concert at Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline, on Thursday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m.

Billed as “Classic Meets Cool,” Ryan’s wide stylistic range and combined eras of music “meld wonderfully into a matchless, seamless and captivating musical event for his enthusiastic audiences,” according to a release on the concert.

Ryan’s performances are rooted in a musical upbringing as the son of musicians in a house filled with music ranging from Mozart to Michael Jackson, his bio says. His unique spin on music is a combination of many influences that give his listeners “a fabulously fresh, yet historically authentic musical experience,” the release says.

Pianist and composer Barron Ryan

A piano performance major at the University of Oklahoma, Ryan impressed all those who heard him play. After a concert tour of Israel, Ryan found his musical purpose on a path of discovery of jazz and ragtime-inspired concert music. Combining funk, pop and country-infused classical music followed to culminate in his “classic meets cool” sound he’s made all his own. Smithsonian Magazine named Barron Ryan one of Ten Innovators to Watch in 2021.

The free Butterworth concert may be enjoyed online or by reserving a spot for in-person seating. However, the event is limited to 100 online tickets and 60 reserved seats in the Butterworth Center Library, where face masks will be required. At-home viewers will receive a Zoom link from gsmall@butterworthcenter.com the week before the program.

For guests who wish to sit together, small seating groups can be created, allowing for social distancing. All seating will be in the Butterworth Center Library and Entry, providing a direct view of Ryan’s performance. For reservations, click HERE.

Contact Gretchen at 309-743-2701 with any questions.