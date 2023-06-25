You’ll want to add the Timber Lake Playhouse (TLP) production of ‘The Sound of Music‘ to your list of favorite things!

The hills are alive with ‘The Sound of Music’ at Timber Lake Playhouse, and you can enjoy one of the most beloved musicals of all time June 29 through July 9. Timber Lake Playhouse, the premier professional summer theatre of northwest Illinois, brings the story, based on the memoir of Maria Augusta Trapp, of a young governess as she brings music and joy back to a broken family, facing danger and intrigue as the Nazis gain power. As Nazi forces take hold of Austria, Maria and the entire von Trapp family are faced with a moral decision.

Gabriel Pauley, Makenzie Ruff, Luke Holcomb, Catia Wilson, Taylor Jakobs, Rosemary Heckard and Kynnedi Smith rehearse a scene with Mollie-Claire Matthews (Maria) in Timber Lake Playhouse’s production of ‘The Sound of Music.’ (Timber Lake Playhouse)

“This season at TLP, we had the dream of producing the classic musical, The Sound of Music, utilizing our local talent and combining them with professional talent.” TLP Artistic Director Darren Mangler said. “We are so excited to have made this dream a reality. We are proud to bring one of the most beloved musicals to life on the TLP stage and can’t wait for you to join

us! The woods definitely are alive with the sound of music!”

‘The Sound of Music’ runs June 29 through July 9 at Timber Lake Playhouse, located at 8215 Black Oak Rd., Mt Carroll. For tickets or more information, click here or call (815) 244-2035.