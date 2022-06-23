The logo for the Clinton Tailgate ‘N’ Tallboys country music festival in June 2023.

The city of Clinton will host the 2023 Tailgate N’ Tallboys Country Music Festival on June 8 to 10, 2023 on the riverfront.

Mayor Scott Maddasion and Parks & Recreation director Josh Eggers have been working closely with Wayne Klein and Billy Cowell of USA Concerts, as well as other local organizations, to identify dates that will work best for both Clinton and the Tailgate N’ Tallboys Concert series in other states, while considering timing of other festivals in close proximity, a city release said Thursday.

(cityofclintoniowa.us)

It has been determined that the 2nd weekend in June each year best aligns the Clinton event with the opportunity for success.

“Were excited to bring our growing brand of the Tailgate N’ Tallboys Concert Series to Clinton’s gorgeous Riverfront, with second-to-none entertainment to the city of Clinton,” Wayne Klein, president of USA Concerts, said in the release.

The release said the color scheme for the Clinton Tailgate N’ Tallboys festival will be blue and red.

Through discussions with Mayor Maddasion, Director Eggers and the Parks & Recreation Advisory Board, it was determined that the blue-and-red logo best fits the existing city of Clinton color schemes, the release said.

This logo will now be used in all of the marketing materials moving forward and made its debut at the Tailgate N’ Tallboys series this past weekend in Bloomington, Ill., as a sneak peek for the 2023 festival dates on the giant video board.

Artists and ticket prices will be announced at a later date.