The economic development organization Grow Clinton is putting its money where its mouth is for the June 8-10, 2023 country music festival, Tailgate N’ Tallboys.

The tourism, community and economic development group understands the value and return on investment generated through a concert series of this magnitude. For that reason, Grow Clinton has invested $25,000 as a Diamond Box sponsor.

The lineup for the first three-day festival on the Clinton riverfront.

“Grow Clinton is proud to be a Diamond Box sponsor for the 2023 Tailgate N’ Tallboys music festival in Clinton, Iowa,” Lesley Webster, Grow Clinton’s Director of Placemaking & Tourism, said in a Wednesday release. “Not only is this an excellent opportunity for our communities to enjoy top-rated entertainment, but we know it will serve as a tourist draw from states throughout the Midwest. We look forward to showing our visitors all that Clinton, Fulton, Camanche, and the surrounding areas offer.”

The three-day event will boast a series of recognizable acts in country music. From Tim McGraw to Jelly Roll, fans will flock to the Greater Clinton Region to listen to their favorite artist belt out their top hits from along the Mighty Mississippi River.

Using the Economic Impact Calculator the Iowa Tourism Industry Partners provided, early estimates indicate a positive economic impact for the Greater Clinton Region of more than $6.5 million, Grow Clinton said. These figures account for not only event ticket sales and hotels, but also spending at gas stations, retail venues, and restaurants.

Successful events will boost the region’s exposure via various media forms, attract visitors, provide local jobs, and make a case for future infrastructure improvements, the release said. “The benefits that Tailgate N’ Tallboys will bring to the community’s economy are why Grow Clinton’s investment is well placed.”

Grow Clinton wants to thank the City of Clinton, Mayor Scott Maddasion, and the Clinton City Council for creating an event that will benefit the local economy and generate awareness of the entire region.

Tickets are $70 general admission for June 8 and $100 each for June 9 or 10, with three-day passes for $100 to $140, available HERE. For more information on Tailgate N’ Tallboys, visit the Facebook page or event website.

For event sponsorship information, contact Mayor Scott Maddasion at smaddasion@cityofclintoniowa.us or Parks & Recreation Director Josh Eggers at joshuaeggers@cityofclintoniowa.us or 563-243-1260.