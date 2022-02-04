“A Symphonic Menagerie” is the theme of this year’s family concert of the Clinton Symphony Orchestra, scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19 in the Morrison High School auditorium, 643 Genesee Ave., Morrison.

Music Director Brian Dollinger has chosen a program of music with animal titles, including the overture to the opera “The Thieving Magpie,” a waltz from “Swan Lake,” Leroy Anderson’s “The Waltzing Cat,” and “Flight of the Bumblebee.”

The Clinton Symphony will let the animals out in its family concert Feb. 19 at Morrison High School.

A special feature will be “Carnival of the Animals” by French composer Camille Saint-Saens. It will be performed with two pianos and the orchestra. Also included in the program is the annual winner of the Symphony’s Young Artist Auditions, Keegan Roddy, who plays cello and is a senior at Sterling High School.

The concert honors the excellent opportunities for music education offered by area schools and music teachers. In addition to student musicians – and potential musicians – the program will be of interest to all music lovers. The 50 orchestra musicians include many of the area’s music educators, as well as other area adult musicians.

“This is the first time we have tried the Saturday afternoon schedule,” according to Robert Whipple, the Symphony’s executive director. “Our audiences and musicians are drawn from a wide area of eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois, and due to unpredictable winter weather and early darkness, we are hoping the Saturday afternoon will be a convenience for all.”

Students are always admitted free of charge to the orchestra’s concerts. Adult tickets are $20, but an adult with a student is admitted for half price. This concert is also included in the Symphony’s annual season ticket. Individual adult concert tickets will be available at the door.

Face masks are required at indoor venues in Illinois. Masks will be available at the door if needed. For tickets, click HERE.