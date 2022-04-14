Due to popular demand, a late show has been added for John Mulaney and his From Scratch Tour coming to the Adler Theatre on July 24, 2022.

The shows will be Sunday, July 24 at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tickets ($72 to $112) are on sale here online at Ticketmaster.com and in person at the Adler Theatre Box Office, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport.

Mulaney, a 39-year-old Chicago native, is a two-time Emmy and Writers Guild of America award-winning writer, actor and comedian.

In 2018, he traveled the U.S. with his sold-out Kid Gorgeous tour, which was later released as a Netflix stand-up special and won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Variety Special. In 2015, he released The Comeback Kid, also a Netflix original, which The AV Club called the “best hour of his career.”

In 2012, his Comedy Central special New In Town had Ken Tucker of Entertainment Weekly hailing him as “one of the best stand-up comics alive.” Starting March 2022, he is touring with his newest tour John Mulaney: From Scratch.

Solidifying himself as a fan favorite, Mulaney has been invited to host Saturday Night Live five times. He began writing for SNL in 2008 and created memorable characters such as ‘Stefon’ with Bill Hader and appeared as a “Weekend Update” correspondent.

He has written for IFC’s Documentary Now! and Netflix’s Big Mouth, on which he voices the character of Andrew. Mulaney will star in the new reboot of Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers on Disney Plus this spring opposite Andy Samberg.

He’s also starred on Broadway in the runaway hit written and performed alongside Nick Kroll in Oh, Hello On Broadway. The duo have since release a Netflix special of the same name, as well as Oh, Hello: The P’dcast, based off their characters Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland.

In December 2019, the critically-acclaimed and Emmy nominated musical variety special John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch debuted on Netflix. It was recently announced that festivities will continue with a pair of holiday themed Sack Lunch Bunch specials coming to Comedy Central in the near future.

During his tour, each event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones will not be permitted in the performance space.

Upon arrival at the venue, phones will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times, and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue. All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space.

All pouches and equipment are routinely sanitized. The Yondr staff is trained and required to follow safety guidelines and hygiene protocols to practice social distancing, minimal contact and wear required personal protective equipment.