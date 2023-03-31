”The Play That Goes Wrong” will be presented this weekend at The Capitol Theater, 211 North 3rd St., Burlington.

Performed by Southeastern Community College at 7 p.m. March 31 and April 1, and 2 p.m. April 2, this Oliver Award-winning comedy is a hilarious mix of Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes, according to a theater release Friday.

Welcome to opening night of “The Murder at Haversham Manor,” where things are quickly going from bad to absolute chaos, a synopsis says. With an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything, even their lines.

The theater department at Southeastern Community College has been working hard on this play since January of this year. “Everything that actors in the Broadway industry worry about is what goes wrong in this play,” Jodi Cook, the SCC theater director, said in the release.

“This is a group of actors, acting to be actors in a play where things go wrong, but they have to keep going because their love for theatre,” she said. With 13 cast members, actors and the theater team have painted, designed and built their own set with help from SCC’s Art program and a few other hired helping hands.

Tickets are $7 for students and $10 for adults, tickets are available now at the Capitol website HERE or by calling 319-237-1099.