ComedySportz Quad Cities is re-launching at The Spotlight Theatre’s new Spotlight Studio this November, 1800 7th Ave., Moline.



ComedySportz is a fast-paced, all-ages improvisational comedy show that uses audience suggestions in a highly competitive “game” between a red team and a blue team. The teams compete for the most laughs. There is no script or plan prior to each performance resulting in non-stop laughs for the players and audience.

ComedySportz first operated in the QC from 1990 to 2019.

ComedySportz is a global brand with locations in 25 cities around the world, and was first brought to the Quad Cities in 1990 by Denny Hitchcock (owner/producer of Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse). Hitchcock gave ComedySportz its first home in what is now The Speakeasy, next to Circa ’21, in Rock Island.

Jeff Adamson, one of the earliest performers, managed and eventually owned the local license, helping to make it a household name in the QC. In 2010, ComedySportz moved to The Establishment Theatre in Rock Island (today’s Center for Living Arts, 220 19th St.). Jeff and his son, Patrick Adamson, owned and successfully ran ComedySportz Quad Cities until 2019.



ComedySportz Quad Cities’ new owner, Bob Kelly, began performing with the troupe in 1999. Rick Davis, Director of Operations and Creative Development, has performed with ComedySportz since 1993. Monta Ponsetto, Communications Director, began performing as an original roster member in 1990.

The Spotlight Studio (in the lower level at Spotlight Theatre) is managed by Brent Tubbs, ComedySportz member since 2003, and his wife Sara Tubbs.

“We are so thrilled to bring ComedySportz back to the Quad Cities,” Kelly said in a Tuesday release. “None of this would have been possible without the years of hard work by Denny Hitchcock and the Adamson family. We are excited to continue building on the ComedySportz Quad Cities tradition.”



Matches will begin in November and will be every Friday and Saturday night. Tickets will be available through the new ComedySportz website, ComedySportzQC.com, as well as on The Spotlight Theatre’s website, TheSpotlightTheatreQC.com.

“We are extremely excited to announce the return and new home for ComedySportz Quad Cities will be in The Spotlight Studio!” the Spotlight posted on its Facebook page Tuesday morning. “Starting this November, the return of family-friendly comedy every Friday and Saturday night will be the in-house entertainment in our new studio space.”



For updated information and more exciting announcements over the coming months, ComedySportz QC encourages loyal fans to follow on social media at their new Facebook page, and can also be found on Instagram at @cszqc.