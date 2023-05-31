Common Chord’s Live At 5 summer kickoff block party Friday, June 2, will move from its Davenport home (2nd and Main streets) to Laborspace, next to Rozz-Tox and Ragged Records in downtown Rock Island (3rd Avenue and 21st Street).

The event will still take place on Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to a Wednesday release. Common Chord is thankful for the partnership of the Rock Island Downtown Alliance, the city of Rock Island and the businesses and residents near 3rd Avenue and 21st Street for helping provide an alternate location on short notice.

Tyson Danner is executive director of Common Chord.

“Our hearts are with those affected by the building collapse earlier this week, and especially with those still searching for missing loved ones,” Common Chord executive director Tyson Danner said Wednesday. “While it is important for us to continue to gather as a community, highlight arts and culture, and be moved by live music, our first priority is to ensure that first responders can do their important work and that we do not create any further traffic or safety issues in downtown Davenport.”

10 Of Soul playing in the usual Live@Five location, in the Davenport Skybridge Courtyard.

Free-will donations (for those affected by the building collapse one block from Common Chord. at 324 Main St.) will be collected in support of the Quad Cities Community Foundation’s Disaster Recovery Fund, which has been activated to provide support.

“Our motto is ‘More music, More community,’ ” Danner said. “This is a moment where we hope to show the power of music to draw people together as a community and to generate support for those who need help.

”The event will still feature the same bands and community partners, with additional beverage options from Bent River Brewing Company,” he said. No outside food or alcohol is permitted. In addition to three local bands, the June 2 Block Party also will offer free children’s face painting and animal balloons and will feature community cultural partners from across the Quad Cities.

Common Chord’s programs include the OneSound Piano Project (this painted piano is at the Freight House Farmers Market, Davenport).

The June 9 Live at 5 free summer concert will also take place in the same Rock Island location. For more information about the summer series, visit the Common Chord website HERE.