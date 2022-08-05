Country singer Carly Pearce will take the grandstand at tonight’s Mississippi Valley Fair, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport.

While country artist Jimmie Allen was forced to cancel his concert Thursday night at Davenport’s Mississippi Valley Fair, the fair grandstand has three more solid acts of country music booked the rest of the weekend.

The schedule of performers is:

Friday, Aug. 5: Carly Pearce

Carly Pearce Saturday, Aug. 6: Brantley Gilbert

Brantley Gilbert Sunday, Aug. 7: Dustin Lynch

Carly Pearce

Rooted in the classics, Pearce is a 32-year-old Kentucky native who left home and high school at 16 to take a job at Dollywood.

Carly Pearce in concert.

Lighting a fire with her debut album “Every Little Thing,” and the Platinum–certified title track, Carly has since become “Country’s ‘it’ girl” (ABC Radio), touring alongside Blake Shelton, Rascal Flatts and Luke Bryan.

With the most CMA Awards nods for any new artist in 2020, she won Musical Event of the Year. In a year of uncertainty, Carly turned to the comfort of records she’s drawn inspiration from since her childhood dream started to take hold – Dolly, The Chicks, Trisha, Reba, Patty Loveless, according to Pearce’s bio.

Like those before, she leaned on her own intuitions with Top 30-and-rising single “Next Girl,” and a clever new video. Pearce explores more of a pivotal time with a seven-song collection called “29”(available now via Big Machine Records), finding creative simpatico with Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne following the unexpected death of her mentor and former producer busbee.

With her catalogue already boasting over 1 billion streams, Pearce earned three ACM Awards nominations for Female Artist, Single and Music Event of the Year with her Platinum-certified, No. 1 duet with Lee Brice, “I Hope You’re Happy Now.”

For more information, visit her website.

Brantley Gilbert

A 37-year-old Georgia native, Gilbert is a country rocker who performed at Moline’s TaxSlayer Center on Jan. 30, 2020.

Country rocker Brantley Gilbert will perform Saturday night at the fair.

He is signed to the Valory division of Big Machine Records where he has released four studio albums—a deluxe edition of Halfway to Heaven, Just as I Am, The Devil Don’t Sleep, Fire & Brimstone, and 11 country chart entries, four of which have gone to number one. He also co-wrote (with Colt Ford) and originally recorded Jason Aldean‘s singles “My Kinda Party” and “Dirt Road Anthem.”

Gilbert’s latest album is called “Son of the Dirty South.” For more information, visit his website.

Dustin Lynch

A 37-year-old Tennessee native, Lynch was a relatively late entry into this year’s Mississippi Valley Fair. He was called in to substitute for country star Toby Keith, who was originally on deck for Aug. 7.

Dustin Lynch will play Sunday night at Mississippi Valley Fair.

On June 12, Keith (who turned 61 on July 8) announced that last fall, he was diagnosed with stomach cancer and he would put the brakes on touring this ear.

Lynch is no stranger to QC audiences — having performed for the John Deere Classic charity concert in 2019 at the Rust Belt, East Moline, and opening for Brad Paisley in March 2018 at the TaxSlayer Center, Moline.

The singer/songwriter broke into the Nashville mainstream in 2012 with his chart-topping eponymous debut, which introduced fans to his slick and catchy bro-country style, according to allmusic.com,

Over the years, Lynch began to blend his rural tones with more R&B and pop elements, and was rewarded with a string of hits in the middle part of the decade including “Where It’s At (Yep Yep)” and “Small Town Boy.”

He earned an induction into the Grand Ole Opry before returning in 2020 with his fourth album, “Tullahoma,” which kept him on top of the Billboard Country charts. He retained that position with 2022’s “Blue in the Sky.”

For more information, visit Lynch’s site.

Admission to Mississippi Valley Fair grandstand concerts is by FunCard only, which costs $100 and is good for all shows. Tickets to individual grandstand acts will not be sold. You can order FunCards HERE.