The first in the St. Ambrose University Hamonic Diversions: Concert Series, the Galvin Fine Arts Center will present an intimate performance with country artist Skip Ewing.

Performing Saturday, Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m., Ewing is billed as “the quintessential troubadour, a thoughtful poet armed with a guitar and an arsenal of words and emotions he’s channeled into some of country music’s most memorable songs,” according to an Ambrose release Friday.

Country singer-songwriter Skip Ewing will perform at Galvin Fine Arts Center at S. Ambrose on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 7:30 p.m.

“Not content to rest on his laurels, Ewing continues to contribute to today’s music landscape with such acclaimed collections as his 2020 album ‘Wyoming,’ 2021’s ‘Christmas’ and his forthcoming creative tour de force—’Road to California’,” the release says.

His new single, “Knots,” serves as an entry point to his new set. Like Ewing’s best work, “Knots” is deep, insightful poetry wrapped in an engaging musical framework that invites repeated listening, the release says.

A 59-year-old California native, Ewing has had songs recorded by Keith Urban, Zac Brown Band, George Strait, Keb Mo, Kenny Rogers, Willie Nelson and numerous others.

His No. 1 hits include Collin Raye’s “Love, Me,” Diamond Rio’s “I Believe,” Kenny Chesney’s “You Had Me from Hello,” Clint Black’s “Something That We Do” and Bryan White’s “Rebecca Lynn,” “Someone Else’s Star,” and “I’m Not Supposed to Love You Anymore.”

Apple Music is currently featuring Ewing’s recorded demo of “I Would If I Could” (co-written with Dean Dillon) as one of only six compositions chosen for their “Lost & Found” project launch.

Tickets to the SAU concert ($20 general admission, $15 economy seating, SAU students with valid student ID are free) are available online HERE, or at the Galvin Ticket Office (open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays and one hour before the show.

For more information on Ewing, visit his website HERE.