The country music band Locash will perform at Jackson County Fairgrounds in Maquoketa, Iowa (with a special guest TBA) at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 28, 2023.

Named “country music’s iconic feel-good duo” by PEOPLE, the band Locash (Preston Brust and Chris Lucas) is “hitting homers and serving up first-class songs,” as hailed by American Songwriter. Good Morning America deemed the “summer smash hit” “Beach Boys” (featuring The Beach Boys’ Mike Love and Bruce Johnston), which is on Locash’s “Woods & Water” EP. Released in fall 2021, it marked the follow up to “Brothers” (2019), featuring the #1 “One Big Country Song.”

The cover of the “Woods & Water” EP (2021).

Known for the gold breakout “I Love This Life” and their first #1 “I Know Somebody,” Locash has earned eight charting singles, two successful albums, and over 815 million global on-demand streams since 2015.

The Maquoketa concert next summer has Party Pit Pass and Grandstand Tickets on sale now through Eventbrite or by calling 563-652-4282. Check out the Jackson County Fair website HERE.

For more information on Locash, visit the band website.