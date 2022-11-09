Just three nights after performing at the CMA Awards opening tribute to Loretta Lynn, country superstar Carrie Underwood will return to the Vibrant Arena at The MARK, Saturday, Nov. 12.

The 7:30 p.m. concert brings the 39-year-old 8-time Grammy winner and three-time ACM Entertainer of the Year back to Moline for the first time since October 2010.

Underwood, 39, is up for Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year at tonight’s CMA Awards.

At tonight’s Country Music Association awards (Nov. 9), Underwood is nominated for three awards — Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, and Musical Event of the Year for the multi-week #1 smash hit, “If I Didn’t Love You” with Jason Aldean, where she will also be performing the new single “Hate My Heart.”

In the midst of her 43-city “Denim & Rhinestones Tour,” Underwood recently released the official music video for her single “Hate My Heart,” which was #1 most added at Country Radio.Following a Facebook premiere on Nov. 2, the new video is now available on all platforms (you can see it HERE).

An image from Underwood’s new video, “Hate My Heart.”

Directed by Shaun Silva, who recently directed Carrie and Jason Aldean’s music video for their multi-week #1 smash hit duet, “If I Didn’t Love You,” and filmed on location at Nashville’s Wildhorse Saloon, “Hate My Heart” follows Carrie and a group of her girlfriends who are all approaching break-ups in different ways.

Whether drowning themselves in rom-coms, diving into dating apps, taking a deep dive into online shopping, taking out their frustration and aggressions in the gym, or getting revenge, Carrie and her girl posse are united in a mission to move past their heartbreak to indulge in a wild and crazy girls’ night out, according to Underwood’s website.

In the video, Carrie rides a mechanical bull and crowd surfs as she and her friends see their own alter-egos in the all-female band onstage.

Her latest album, “Denim & Rhinestones,” was released in June 2022.

It is the latest single from Underwood’s current album Denim & Rhinestones, which was released in June. She kicked off her new arena tour of the same name on Oct. 15 with a sold-out show at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.

With dates this fall and into spring 2023, promoted by AEG Presents, the tour will continue to make stops in 43 U.S. cities including New York’s Madison Square Garden, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, and L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena before concluding in Seattle on March 17. Underwood is joined by special guest Jimmie Allen on all dates.

The all-new production is directed by Barry Lather (Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Michael Jackson), and Nick Whitehouse/Fireplay (Justin Timberlake, Beyonce) is Production Designer.

Underwood’s current 43-city tour kicked off on Oct. 15.

Since early in her career, Underwood has designated a portion of ticket sales from her tours to support worthwhile charities and organizations. She continues that tradition by arranging for a donation of $1 from each ticket on this tour for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which has been helping America’s heroes since 9/11 by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building custom-designed smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders.

The Foundation is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and aiding the victims of major U.S. disasters.

“Denim & Rhinestones” is her latest collaboration with David Garcia, with Garcia and Underwood having co-produced her critically-acclaimed 2018 release, “Cry Pretty,” which marked the first time Underwood produced her own album.

The pair also co-produced Underwood’s 2021 Grammy-winning album of gospel hymns, “My Savior.” A June review of the new disc from Riff magazine calls “Denim & Rhinestones” her most distinct album yet.

Tickets for the Moline show range from $39.50 to $125.

“It’s all about having fun. After the opening song, Carrie Underwood delves into an unrelenting string of tracks that bring the full-force energy,” the review said.

Her last arena tour, “The Cry Pretty Tour 360,” ran in 2019, closing out in the #1 spot on Pollstar’s LIVE75 chart, which ranks worldwide active tours by average tickets sold.

Tickets for the Vibrant Arena show (1201 River Drive) are $39.50 to $125, available HERE or the arena box office. For more information, visit Underwood’s website.