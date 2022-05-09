Country star Josh Turner is set to perform at the Knox County Fair near Galesburg on Thursday, July 14, then return to the QC on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at the Rhythm City Casino Event Center, Davenport.

Tickets to Knox County Fair ($25-$35) in Knoxville are available HERE, and at Rhythm City, tickets ($40-$60) are available HERE or The Market Gift Shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave.

Josh Turner will perform at Davenport’s Rhythm City Casino Event Center on Oct. 6, 2022.

From the very start of his career through chart-topping hits like “Your Man,” “Would You Go With Me,” “Why Don’t We Just Dance,” and “All Over Me,” Josh Turner (a 44-year-old South Carolina native) has immersed himself in country music’s history and its iconic figures, according to a Rhythm City release.

After all, this is someone who, as a student at Nashville’s Belmont University, took an open gate on Johnny Cash’s property as a sign he should knock on the legendary singer’s door and introduce himself.

Country star Josh Turner, 44, has amassed over 2.5 billion streams around the world.

Later, as the hits came, along with multiple Grammy, CMA, and ACM nominations, Turner joined the Grand Ole Opry. One of country music’s oldest and most hallowed traditions, the Opry once counted Hank Williams Sr., Johnny Cash, and George Jones among its ranks; now, Turner shares membership with heroes like Randy Travis, Alan Jackson, and Patty Loveless, as well as guest Chris Janson.

For nearly two decades, Turner has been one of country music’s most recognizable voices, selling more than 8.5 million units and amassing more than 2.5 billion global streams. For more information, visit his website.